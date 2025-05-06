Joe Wilson Publishes List of Ivanishvili’s ‘Enablers’ Amid Progress on MEGOBARI Act

Rep. Joe Wilson, co-chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, on May 6 published a list of Georgian officials and public figures he described as “enablers of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s state capture,” accusing them of aligning Georgia with U.S. adversaries including China, Iran, and Russia.

In a post on X, Wilson wrote, “The MEGOBARI Act has passed the House, and all enablers of the America-hating Ivanishvili mafia cabal should be put on notice! Support free and fair elections or face the consequences.”

The list includes Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, GD Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, GD Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili, and other high-ranking officials from both the executive and legislative branches. Judges, media figures, businesspeople, and members of other key institutions also appear on the list.

The announcement follows the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage a day earlier of the MEGOBARI Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Helsinki Commission leaders. The bill now moves to the Senate for further debate and a vote before heading to the President for final approval.

If enacted, the legislation would authorize sanctions against Georgian Dream party members and senior government officials determined to have engaged in significant corruption, political violence, or intimidation aimed at derailing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. Immediate family members of sanctioned individuals could also face restrictions.

The list of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s ‘enablers’ includes:

Executive and Law Enforcement: GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze; Mayor of Tbilisi and GD Secretary Kakha Kaladze; former GD Chairman Irakli Garibashvili; GD Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri; GD Head of the State Security Service Anri Okhanashvili; GD Minister of Justice Paata Salia; GD Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili; GD Head of the Adjara Government Sulkhan Tamazashvili.

Propaganda: owner of the main propaganda channel Imedi TV Irakli Rukhadze; founder of the propaganda channel PosTV Lasha Natsvlishvili; Chairman of the Board of the Georgian Public Broadcaster Vasil Maghlaperidze; Director of the Georgian Public Broadcaster Tinatin Berdzenishvili; Chairman of the Georgian National Communications Commission Kakhi Bekauri.

