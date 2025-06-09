Bachiashvili Claims Security Service Chief Was Aboard Plane Used in His Alleged Abduction to Georgia

Giorgi Bachiashvili, the jailed former head of the Co-Investment Fund and one-time close associate of Bidzina Ivanishvili, claimed that Anri Okhanashvili, the head of Georgia’s State Security Service, was aboard the aircraft that “illegally brought” him back to Georgia.

“This was a special operation ordered by Ivanishvili and carried out by the State Security Service. Mr Anri Okhanashvili was aboard the plane I was abducted with,” Bachiashvili said on June 9 at Tbilisi City Court, which currently hears his case on the ‘Mtkvari HPP’ project. The criminal case involves charges of negligence resulting in grave consequences during his tenure as general director of Ivanishvili’s Co-Investment Fund.

Bachiashvili fled Georgia on March 4, days before the Tbilisi City Court sentenced him in absentia to eleven years in jail on cryptocurrency misappropriation and money laundering charges. On 27 May, the SSSG reported that he had been arrested near Georgia’s so-called “green border” with Armenia and Azerbaijan. During his court appearance on 29 May, he alleged that he had been abducted abroad, blindfolded, and held for two days. “Then, they loaded me directly into a Georgian Airways Bombardier plane and, in violation of all laws, brought me back to Georgia,” he added.

