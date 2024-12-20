skip to content
Georgian MFA Summons UK Ambassador. Source: Georgian MFA
MFA Summons UK Ambassador Over Sanctions Imposed on Georgian Officials

Civil.ge Send an email 20/12/2024 - 18:44
20 1 minute read

On December 20, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned the British Ambassador to Georgia, Gareth Ward, over the sanctions imposed on December 19 by the United Kingdom on senior Georgian officials for their role in a systematic crackdown on peaceful demonstrators, civil society, the media, and opposition figures.

According to the MFA’s press release, Georgian Dream’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili expressed concern about the sanctions, telling the Ambassador that “such actions damage the friendly relations between the two countries”.

Botchorishvili also stressed that “it is particularly important to assess the current process in Georgia objectively and impartially.” She expressed hope that relations between the British and Georgian Foreign Ministries would return to their “positive dynamics”.

