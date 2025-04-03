Trump Applies 10 Percent Baseline Tariffs to Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on April 2, calling it “Liberation Day,” with a baseline tariff of 10 percent applied to Georgia. According to the White House, Georgia also had 10 percent tariffs imposed on U.S. goods.

The tariffs are expected to impact the prices of key Georgian exports to the U.S., including ferroalloys and manganese.

In January-February 2025, the U.S. remained Georgia’s top trading partner by imports, totaling USD 478.3 million. However, Georgia’s exports to the U.S. totaled only USD 8.6 million, or just 1 percent of its total exports for the same period.

There is widespread concern about a possible slowdown in the global economy as a result of the new tariff policy by the U.S. “What we’ve seen today represents a watershed moment in American trade policy that poses severe downside risks to the global economy,” the International Chamber of Commerce Secretary General John Denton stated.

“We are immediately concerned by the potential impact of the severe tariffs imposed on a range of emerging economies – an approach which risks further damaging the development prospects of countries already facing worsening terms of trade,” he added.

