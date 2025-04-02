EU: Adopted Laws Erode Foundations of Democracy in Georgia

In a joint statement on April 2, European Commission VP/HR Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos criticized the recent adoption by the Georgian Dream parliament of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and amendments to the Law on Broadcasting.

The EU senior representatives said the measures have been passed without adequate public consultation and give Georgian authorities additional tools “to suppress dissent and tighten the policy of repression,” which could negatively impact Georgia’s path to European Union membership. “These steps further erode the foundations of democracy in Georgia,” the statement reads.

“These laws risk stigmatizing the work of civic activists, threatening the survival of civil society and independent media, rolling back human rights protections, unduly restricting fundamental freedoms, and eroding democratic decision-making,” the statement reads. It adds that such actions are “fundamentally incompatible with EU values of democracy, rule of law and media pluralism, and far from anything we would expect from a candidate country.” The statement emphasizes that these actions “will negatively impact Georgia’s EU path” adding: “Adherence to these EU values is not negotiable.”

Noting that the vast majority of Georgians support EU integration, Kallas and Kos urge the government to “demonstrate a genuine and irreversible commitment to returning to the EU path.” They call on the authorities to cease the violence against demonstrators, release those unjustly detained, suspend the new legislation, consult the Venice Commission, and engage in an inclusive dialogue with civil society and political actors.

“Georgia’s return to the EU accession path is fully in the hands of the country’s authorities,” the statement concludes. “The European Union remains ready to support Georgian people’s European aspirations and all efforts towards a democratic, stable, and European future for Georgia.”

On April 1, the ruling Georgian Dream party passed in a third reading a law the “exact copy” of the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), replacing a previously adopted foreign agents law. Under the measure, civil society organizations and media outlets receiving more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources must register as “organizations pursuing the interests of a foreign power.”

More than 100 Georgian civil society organizations condemned the law, calling it a “repackaged Russian law.” They argued it fundamentally differs from the U.S. FARA and unfairly targets independent media and NGOs.

The amendments to the Broadcasting Law ban foreign funding for broadcasters and expand the power of the government-controlled Communications Commission to regulate broadcasters’ content. Watchdog groups say the changes will stifle critical media.

