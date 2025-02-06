GD Parliament Adopts Repressive Amendments in Third Reading

On February 6 the Georgian Dream parliament, in the third reading, hastily adopted the repressive legislative amendments, which tighten the rules on assemblies and demonstrations and increase administrative and criminal liability. The legislative package initiated by Georgian Dream MPs was discussed and adopted in only two plenary sessions.

The legislative amendments which were announced on February 3 by parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze, were adopted simultaneously in eight laws, including the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations, the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code.

The amendments significantly increase the fines for administrative offenses such as petty hooliganism, which were previously punishable by 500 to 1,000 GEL or up to 15 days’ imprisonment. From now on, the fine will range from GEL 500 to GEL 2,000 and imprisonment will be increased to up to 20 days.

Verbal insults, swearing and other offensive acts against a police officer during the performance of his official duties or in connection with the performance of such duties are punishable by a fine of GEL 2,000-5,000 or up to 60 days’ imprisonment. A repeat offense will be punished with a fine of 3,500-6,000 GEL (up from 3,500-4,500 GEL and 7-15 days in prison).

The penalty for repeated vandalism increases from 5 days’ imprisonment to 60 days’ imprisonment.

Disobeying a police officer is now punishable by a fine of between GEL 2,000 and GEL 5,000 or up to 60 days’ imprisonment (previously it was punishable by a fine of between GEL 2,000 and GEL 3,000 or 15 days’ imprisonment).

Taking into account that in 2023, when it was last measured the median salary in Georgia was 1238 GEL (approx. USD 440) the fines are expected to be a heavy burden for the protesters.

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani had warned on February 4 that the Georgian Dream party’s proposed amendments pose a serious threat to fundamental rights, including freedom of assembly, expression, and fair trial. Ioseliani had called on the GD parliament to reject an expedited review of the legislative package and instead follow the standard procedures outlined in the country’s rules of procedure.

President Salome Zurabishvili also condemned the move amendments stating: “Ivanishvili’s illegitimate parliament is pushing through new laws and amendments designed to silence dissent and suppress the voice of protest.”



The pro-EU protests against the GD government’s decision to abandon the EU path entered their 71st consecutive day. Dozens have been arrested during the last months. Follow our live blog for more updates.