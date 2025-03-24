CSOs on FARA: This is “Russian Law” Repackaged

More than 100 civil society organizations (CSOs) said that the Foreign Agents Registration Act to be adopted by Georgian Dream is a “repackaged Russian law” [Foreign Agents law] targeting the civil sector and independent media and stated that they will not “live and work under Russian laws”. The statement stressed the falsity of GD’s claims about the alleged similarity between FARA and the GD-initiated bill, noting that the U.S. law “does not oppose the activities of independent NGOs and free media,” whereas its Georgian version targets both.

The CSOs said in the joint statement that “any act of Ivanishvili’s illegitimate parliament that restricts people’s freedom is anti-Georgian and unconstitutional” and reaffirmed their commitment to “the Constitution of Georgia” and their mission — “to serve the Georgian people.”

“Ivanishvili’s regime is trying to suppress any manifestation of freedom,” said Nino Lomjaria, founder of the civic platform Georgia’s European Orbit, as she read the joint statement. “After the political arrests of more than 50 people, raids, and repression they want to leave children and women who are victims of violence unprotected, cut off funding for scholars, young people, and socially vulnerable families, and silence the voices of the people.”

Baia Pataraia, Executive Director of “Sapari,” noted that the U.S. FARA does not apply to media organizations and CSOs, while “Ivanishvili’s FARA, which lies to be an American law, explicitly mentions CSOs in its explanatory note.” She added: “Very soon, everyone will know if this law is Ivanishvili’s FARA or American FARA because if it starts to be used against CSOs, then we simply have a repackaged Russian law.”

Ucha Nanuashvili, founder of the Democracy Research Institute, reiterated that the law was in line with Russian interests, saying: “Its main purpose is to implement Russian interests on the territory of Georgia, and this is precisely the goal of the whole Georgian Dream, and this is exactly what the illegitimate authorities have been doing in recent months.”

“This law is unconstitutional, anti-people, anti-Georgian,” said Nanuashvili, emphasizing that CSOs will take all necessary steps to prevent GD from implementing the law for the third time.

On February 24, 2025, the GD registered a new legislative initiative entitled the “Foreign Agents Registration Act,” with GD Majority Leader Mamuka Mdinaradze describing the bill as an “exact copy” of the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The proposed bill is intended to replace Georgia’s existing Foreign Agents Law. The bill has already been approved in two readings by the GD rump parliament.

The Foreign Agents Law (also widely referred to as the “Russian law”) has previously been introduced into the Georgian Parliament on two separate occasions. In 2023, GD withdrew the bill following public protests and political opposition, promising not to initiate it in the future. However, in the spring of 2024, GD reintroduced and adopted the law despite widespread protests, leading to the excessive use of force against demonstrators.

