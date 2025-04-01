GD Rubber Stamps FARA, Broadcasting Law Changes, Revives Treason, Removes Gender, Excludes CSOs

On April 1, without a single dissenting vote, the Georgian Dream parliament rubber-stamped restrictive laws and amendments on the third and final reading, including the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and amendments to the Broadcasting Law. Some legislation will take effect immediately, while others will be enforced 60 days after GD-backed President Mikheil Kavelashvili signs them into law.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the American law that the GD claims to have “copied” into Georgian legislation, differs from its U.S. original in that it is aimed at cracking down on civil society and media organizations that receive funds from foreign sources. The GD has made non-compliance with FARA a criminal offense; if the organization fails to register, its leaders may face up to five years in prison, a fine, or both. The law will enter into force after 60 days the GD elected president Mikheil Kavelashvili signs it.

The amendments to the Broadcasting Law ban foreign funding for broadcasters and expand the power of the government-controlled Communications Commission to regulate broadcasters’ content. Watchdog groups say the changes will stifle critical media.

The amendment to the Criminal Code introduces the concept of treason (“treason against the motherland” literally in Georgian), which includes in this concept the espionage, conspiracy to overthrow the government, and other crimes related to national security.

The amendments to the Public Service Law remove the competition rule for the appointment of heads and deputies of legal entities under public law and instead grant direct appointment powers to the heads of the relevant ministries and agencies.

The GD parliament has also removed the terms “gender” and “gender equality” from all Georgian laws. It has also excluded civil society organizations from mandatory decision-making processes, which was one of the original EU recommendations for obtaining EU candidate status.

Also Read: