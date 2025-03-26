GD Foreign Minister Visits Austria

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili visited Austria on March 26. She met with Austria’s Foreign Minister, Beate Meinl-Reisinger. During the joint press conference, the Austrian FM criticized Georgia’s stalled EU accession progress, citing setbacks in judicial reforms, human rights, and electoral integrity, while urging Georgian authorities to respect freedom of assembly and hold those responsible for violence against protesters accountable. Meinl-Reisinger also reaffirmed Austria’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity amid destabilization efforts by Russia and emphasized the need for continued resilience against Russian disinformation.

Joint Press Conference Highlights

During the joint press conference following the meeting, Meinl-Reisinger stated that Georgia has “shifted into reverse gear” regarding its European Union accession process, highlighting that the country experiences significant setbacks in judicial reforms, rule of law, and human rights protections.

She mentioned the irregularities in the October 26 parliamentary elections, as documented by OSCE/ODIHR, and expressed serious concerns about legislation targeting civil society.

Meinl-Reisinger said that she strongly articulated to Botchorishvili that Austria condemns the violence against peaceful pro-EU protesters and media representatives. She urged the GD authorities to respect the freedom of expression and assembly and refrain from using force.

The Austrian FM also addressed broader geopolitical challenges, particularly Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. She stressed that it’s important “to strengthen resilience” against Russian attempts to destabilize institutions and spread disinformation. The minister emphasized that if the international order is based not on rules, but on the idea that “might is right,” the consequences for states like Austria and Georgia will be vast.

She touched upon the importance of dialogue between the political parties and the civil society in Georgia and keeping up the dialogue with the EU.

In turn, GD FM Botchorishvili expressed gratitude to Austria for the support of Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. She stressed the economic ties between the two countries. She said that it’s Georgia’s “sovereign choice” to be part of the EU and expressed the hopes that “soon we will have possibility to engage in an open dialogue” on Georgia’s membership in the European Union.

When asked about the European Parliament’s position not to recognize October 26’s parliamentary elections and the GD-elected president, Botchorishvili alleged that there was no evidence of election fraud, noting that over 1,200 international observers were present during the elections. She added that every political party had the opportunity to register and participate.

Botchorishvili further claimed that the Georgian population made their choice “in a free environment.”

She stressed the importance of respecting the “democratic choice” of the Georgian people. She described European integration as the top priority of Georgia’s foreign policy and expressed hope for continued dialogue with European partners. Botchorishvili emphasized that Georgia belongs to the European family.

Austrian Press Release

Following the meeting, the Austrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement reiterating concerns over Georgia’s political trajectory and the use of force against protesters. Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that violence against peaceful demonstrators and members of the opposition is unacceptable.

“A change of course is urgently needed here! Dialogue with the political opposition and civil society is essential – we call on political leaders to overcome divisions and polarisation,” the statement read.

The press release outlined the EU’s commitment to supporting Georgian civil society despite the suspension of financial aid to the GD government. It also highlighted the need for collective efforts to counter Russian destabilization tactics and reinforce the international rules-based order.

“Austria fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia,” the press release concluded.

Also Read: