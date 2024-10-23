The Daily Beat: 22 October

On October 22, the Georgian Patriarchate issued a statement regarding the upcoming elections in Georgia. The statement clarified that while it cannot take a political stance, it expressed support for the “choice that will bring long-term peace” and strengthen Christian and family traditions. The statement comes just days after the government’s decision to donate large plots of land in several Georgian villages to the church.

According to the government decrees signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and publicized on October 21, large plots of land were given to the Orthodox Church of Georgia last week. The October 17 decree granted the church 3,610 sq/m and 160 sq/m land plots in Shuasurebi, Chokhatauri district, and 300 sq/m of land in Salibauri, Khelvachauri district. The government also transferred 1619 sq/m of non-agricultural land and the buildings/structures on it on Jordania Street in the town of Lanchkhuti free of charge for 99 years.

Speaking at the event organized by local CSOs, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, called on Georgians to vote and choose a better future for their children.“Please go out, please vote, and please choose a government that would represent your desires, your wishes, your aspirations,” the Ambassador said. He also spoke about the EU-Georgia relations, reiterating his regret that they are at a “historic low” and that the EU integration process has been stopped due to the government’s actions.

Following the request of the Central Election Commission, the Government Administration decided to declare October 25, one day before the elections, as a day off. The decision is based on the fact that more than half of the polling stations in Georgia are located in public schools, kindergartens, and other public institutions.

Transparency International – Georgia, a local corruption watchdog, released a detailed report describing the situation in four aspects of democracy: corruption, the judiciary, parliamentary oversight, and the media environment in Georgia for the last four years 2020-2024. “Ahead of the crucial parliamentary elections, the democratic situation in the country has worsened alarmingly,” the watchdog warns.

Raul Lolua, the secretary of the de facto security council of occupied Abkhazia, stated that on the orders of the de facto leader of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, additional law enforcement units will be sent to the Gali region during the elections in Georgia to ensure that the region is prepared for “any provocations.” He links the possible deterioration of the situation along the Enguri River with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia.