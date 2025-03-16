Media Advocacy Coalition Condemns Attack on Journalist Gela Mtivlishvili

The Media Advocacy Coalition has condemned the March 15 attack on Gela Mtivlishvili, editor-in-chief of the “Mtis Ambebi” publication, emphasizing that “this fact confirms that media representatives in Georgia work in an environment that poses a threat to their lives and health.” In a statement issued on March 16, the organization reiterated its support for Mtivlishvili and “all journalists who continue their duty to inform the public and protect democracy, despite threats and attacks.”

Gela Mtivlishvili, editor-in-chief of the “Mtis Ambebi” publication wrote a day earlier, that he was attacked by an armed Ministry of Interior officer on the highway, in the vicinity of the village of Tserovani. According to him he was returning to Tbilisi, when a white pickup truck chased his car. He indicated the number plates of the car as well.

Since the pick-up was creating an accident situation, Mtivlishvili said he had to stop the car. He further stated that an armed MIA officer and his companion jumped out of the pickup truck, cursing and threatening him. “When I tried to film the incident, he attacked me, hit me three times and tried to take my phone. Eyewitnesses recorded a video of the attack,” said Gela Mtivlishvili.

The video footage Tshows an armed person dressed in all black jumping out of the car, cursing and threatening Mtivlishvili, while also shouting insults against all those who dislike “Khareba” [Zviad Kharazishvili, a notorious head of the MIA’s Spatial Tasks Department, allegedly responsible for the violent dispersal of popular protests in December last year]. “Eyewitnesses filmed the attack,” Mtivlishvili said, adding that the officer demanded that the footage be deleted.

“This horrifying fact once again confirms that media representatives in Georgia work in an environment that poses a threat to their lives and health,” the statement issued by the Media Advocacy Coalition read.

In its statement, the Coalition stressed that since the protests against the controversial Foreign Agents Law, “the already difficult situation for independent journalists has worsened.” The organization accused the GD of systematically resorting to violence against the Georgian people and independent media, citing incidents in which MIA representatives and “illegal formations linked to the regime” have assaulted and threatened journalists. In this content, the coalition also drew attention to the imprisonment of Mzia Amaghlobeli, director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti, arguing that her case “clearly indicates the attitude of Ivanishvili’s regime towards media freedom”.

The organization also noted that this was not the first attack on the “Mtis Ambebi” editor, attributing the threats to Mtivlishvili’s “high journalistic standards” and investigative work, which has “exposed numerous cases of corruption and abuse of power”.

Mtivlishvili has been a vocal critic of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party. He became a target of GD officials after investigating the government’s response to the Shovi landslide in August 2023, which killed 33 people. GD Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili dismissed his findings as “full of lies” and part of a “disinformation campaign.” Papuashvili also questioned Mtivlishvili’s nomination for the 2023 EU Prize for Journalism and called for the disclosure of the jury members involved in selecting the winners.

