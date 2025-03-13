Czech Committee Resolution: Georgia Must Hold New Elections to Resolve “Constitutional Crisis”

The Upper Chamber of Czechia’s Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security tabled a resolution on Georgia on March 12, that decries “widespread irregularities” in the October 26 elections, condemns alleged human rights violations, and explicitly calls for new parliamentary elections under neutral supervision as “the only way out” of what it terms a “severe constitutional crisis.”

The Committee stated that “hundreds of thousands of citizens living abroad were denied the right to vote” in the October elections, while voters faced “violations of ballot secrecy, pressure, and threats.” It cited the OSCE/ODIHR observer report from December 20, 2024, which highlighted “widespread irregularities.”

The resolution stated that following the Constitutional Court’s rejection of Salome Zurabishvili’s appeal that challenged October 26 elections constitutionality, the parliament was “convened in violation of the constitution,” escalating what the Committee called a “political crisis into a constitutional one.” As the committee argued the crisis raised “fundamental doubts about the legitimacy of the current state authorities the “parliament,” the “government,” the “president,” and all decisions made since then.”

The Committee acknowledged “with regret” that the pro-EU protests that followed the November 28 GD authorities’ announcement to halt the EU accession process, were met with systematic arrests and intimidation of people through physical violence, with hundreds of detainees “tortured by the Georgian police.”

The resolution highlighted “continued massive crackdowns on the media, non-governmental organizations, and political opposition,” and noted GD government’s “growing pressure on public servants to conform, with mass layoffs for those who refuse to comply.”

It also criticized the GD government for “criminalizing cooperation with foreign partners,” including cooperation within the EU framework.

“The only way out of the constitutional crisis is to call new parliamentary elections under strict supervision by a neutral central election commission, authorities, and with the participation of international observers,” stated the resolution.

The resolution recommended that the Czech government should, among other measures:

Demand new parliamentary elections in Georgia

Call for the release of all “political prisoners”

Demand investigation into alleged legal violations by police, courts, and prosecutors

Expand individual sanctions on those allegedly involved in repression, including members of the police, prosecutors, judges, as well as propagandists and businessmen aiding the ruling party in the state capture

Adjust development cooperation to prioritize aid to non-governmental organizations

Increase significantly support for the Georgian civil society

The Committee recommends that the Senate officially adopt the resolution and invite President Salome Zurabishvili to attend the Czech Parliament session.

The resolution instructs the President of the Czech Senate, Miloš Vystrčil, to inform the Czech Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and leaders of EU member state parliaments about the resolution.

On January 29, Czechia sanctioned three high-ranking Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) officials: Zviad Kharazishvili, Mirza Kezevadze, and Vazha Siradze for their involvement in the “brutal repression of protests,” and prohibited them from entering the country.