59th Round of Geneva International Discussions

On December 5-6 the 58th round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) – a multilateral forum to address security and humanitarian consequences of the 2008 Russia-Georgia war – was held in Geneva. The next round is scheduled for April 2024.

The Geneva International Discussions/GID were established on the basis of the ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008, brokered by the European Union. GID are co-chaired by representatives of OSCE, EU, and UN, and involve participants from Georgia, Russia, and the U.S., as well as members of both the exiled Georgian administrations of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and the two regions’ Russian-backed authorities, in their personal capacities. Sessions are held in two working groups, with the first group discussing peace and security matters, and the second – humanitarian concerns. The main issues discussed at the GID are the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes, and the security and humanitarian problems created as a result of the Russian occupation.

According to the Press Communiqué of the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions, this was the third round of discussions held this year “in a highly challenging regional and geopolitical environment.” The Co-chairs noted that the “participants reconfirmed the importance of the GID as the only platform where the conflict consequences have been addressed over the past 15 years.”

The GID Co-chairs wrote in the communique that “the round took place against a backdrop of increased tension along the South Ossetian administrative boundary line,” in the context of which “the fatal shooting of 6 November 2023 was broadly discussed, with extensive exchanges between participants on ways to prevent a repetition of similar incidents.”

“The issue of internally displaced persons and refugees could not be discussed due to a walkout by some participants,” the Co-chairs communique added.

