60th Round of Geneva International Discussions

On April 4-5, the 60th round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) – a multilateral forum to address security and humanitarian consequences of the 2008 Russia-Georgia war – was held in Geneva.

The Geneva International Discussions/GID were established on the basis of the ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008, brokered by the European Union. GID are co-chaired by representatives of OSCE, EU, and UN, and involve participants from Georgia, Russia, and the U.S., as well as members of both the exiled Georgian administrations of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and the two regions’ Russian-backed authorities, in their personal capacities. Sessions are held in two working groups, with the first group discussing peace and security matters, and the second – humanitarian concerns. The main issues discussed at the GID are the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes, and the security and humanitarian problems created as a result of the Russian occupation.

According to the Press communiqué of the GID Co-chairs, the participants assessed the security situation on the ground since the last round in December 2023 as “relatively stable,” and engaged in “extensive and substantive exchanges of views on ways to further address core issues on the GID agenda, including non-use of force and international security arrangements.”

“The Co-Chairs called on the participants to think about innovative approaches and engage constructively in order to achieve progress and concrete results on these and other topics, for the benefit of the conflict-affected population and lasting peace,” the communiqué reads.

The Co-chairs said that the issue of IDPs and refugees “could not be discussed due to a walkout by some participants.”

“Despite the continued highly challenging regional and geopolitical environment, the participants reconfirmed their commitment to GID process as the only platform where the conflict consequences are being addressed since 2008,” the Co-chairs stressed in the communiqué.

The next round GID is scheduled for 25-26 June, 2024.

More to follow…

