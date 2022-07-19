Georgian PM Visits Uzbekistan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Uzbekistan on July 18 to meet with the Uzbek Prime Minister and hold bilateral meetings with the government, as well as other relevant parties.

While meeting with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, in Tashkent on July 19, PM Garibashvili discussed bilateral cooperation with a focus on economic relations and Georgia’s role as a transport corridor for Uzbekistan.

As my official visit to #Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 kicks off, glad to meet w/ Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. Had an opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda between our countries & opportunities to further expand 🇬🇪🇺🇿co-op in all directions. pic.twitter.com/pO8RrVFm6u — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) July 19, 2022

Per the Georgian government’s press release, trade between the two nations grew by 18.5% in 2021. Against this backdrop, the PM raised the issue of growing the export of Georgian wines and mineral waters to Uzbekistan.

The pair also touched on the “possibility of using the transport infrastructure and port facilities of Georgia by Uzbekistan for gaining access to the EU consumer market.”

PM Garibashvili emphasized the visit was aimed at strengthening Georgia’s relationship with Uzbekistan and expressed confidence in successfully developing them further.

The Georgian Government’s press release cited PM Aripov stating that “It is the first official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia in Uzbekistan and serves as a milestone event in the relations of our countries.”

Alongside PM Aripov, PM Garibashvili inaugurated a square named after the famous Georgian poet Shota Rustaveli. He also visited Tashkent’s technopark which manufactures technical, electronic, construction, and appliance products for both domestic and foreign markets.

The Georgian Prime Minister is accompanied on his trip by Tbilisi Mayor, Kakha Kaladze, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili.

