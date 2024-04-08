Speaker Papuashvili Visits Central Asia

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili is Central Asia on an official visit that will last until April 13, the Parliament announced on April 7. He is scheduled to meet with high-ranking officials from the executive and legislative branches of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Meetings in Uzbekistan

Speaker Papuashvili has met with Tanzila Narbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan and Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan.

According to the Parliament of Georgia, Speaker Papuashvili and Chairperson Narbaeva discussed “friendly bilateral relations” and “expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation between the legislative bodies…The Uzbek side also expressed its willingness to cooperate in the field of regional policy.”

“Shalva Papuashvili emphasized the growing importance of the “Middle Corridor”. According to him, the development of transit and transportation potential of this corridor is in the interest of both countries,” the Georgian Parliament said.

As for the meeting with Speaker Ismoilov, the parties discussed the bilateral relations including in the trade and energy fields. The sides agreed to strengthen Parliamentary ties based on the Memorandum of Cooperation, and among other things, emphasized the issue of opening the Uzbekistan Embassy in Georgia.

Speaker Papuashvili thanked the Uzbek side for their “firm support” for Georgia’s territorial integrity. He also invited Speaker Ismoilov to Georgia.

“Economic & political ties between Georgia and Uzbekistan are strong. We stand ready to enhance our Parliamentary partnership, including friendship groups, sectoral committees and also, cooperate in the frames of international Parliamentary platforms,” Speaker Papuashvili tweeted after the meeting with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan.

More to follow…