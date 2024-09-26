PM Kobakhidze’s UNGA Speech Does Not Mention Russia While Addressing Occupation

On September 25, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze delivered a speech at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). While claims about Georgia’s successful macroeconomic figures were particularly prominent, his speech made no mention of Russia when briefly addressing Ukraine and Georgia’s occupied territories.

PM Kobakhidze started his speech by praising the Georgian Dream government, saying that it believes that “Georgia inherently deserves to be a peaceful, stable and developed country” and that it has ensured Georgia’s development along this path over the past decade.

He continued by stating that while the world should be concerned about global development challenges, the ongoing war in Ukraine has caused “an unprecedented level of uncertainty and humanitarian crisis.” PM Kobakhidze said Georgia’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains “firm” and “unwavering,” though he made no mention of Russia.

Continuing with the theme of peace, he said that Georgia’s efforts aim to transform the South Caucasus region “from a region of conflicts into a region of opportunities.” He added, “We welcome the process of peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and, in particular, the efforts aimed at normalizing relations with neighboring countries.”

After that, PM Kobakhidze spoke about Georgia’s strategic location. He stressed the country’s “strong relations” with China and central Asian countries and noted that Georgia is a “key player” in the regional and Euroasian context. He stressed Georgia’s transit role, and mentioned its role in the Middle Corridor project.

PM Kobakhidze’s speech included broader praise for Georgia’s macroeconomic figures, citing several rankings and emphasizing that the country is ahead in various metrics compared to many European and other global nations.

He then made a brief comment on Georgia’s occupied territories, stating, “Despite the fact that 20 percent of our territories are under illegal occupation, we continue to thrive, continue to grow, and continue to ensure that our children live in a better, stronger, and more dignified Georgia,” without mentioning Russia.

He then addressed the people living in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali saying “Whatever actions we take are done to help our people so that one day with our children we can live together in one happy, united and developed Georgia.”

At the end of his speech, PM Kobakhidze said that Georgia’s government is “determined to guide our country with the best interests of the nation to make sure we overcome all our challenges and become stronger and more successful than ever before.”

He concluded by saying, “We are optimistic that Georgia’s desire to become a full-fledged member of the European Union will be achieved by 2030.”

After his speech, PM Kobakhidze spoke with Georgian journalists, stating that restoring Georgia’s territorial integrity is “the main national goal” of the government. Echoing his patron, GD Honorary Chair Bidzina Ivanishvili, who weeks earlier offered an apology to the Ossetians for the 2008 war, Kobakhidze emphasized that the path to the peaceful restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity involves “mutual forgiveness” and “mutual reconciliation.”

