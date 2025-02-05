President Zurabishvili: “Political Life in Georgia Has Ended,” Urges International Pressure on GD to Call Elections

On February 5, following a meeting with EU countries ambassadors and four opposition political forces, President Salome Zurabishvili declared that as GD doubles down on repression and as it terminated the mandates of 49 opposition MPs the “political life in Georgia has ended” and urged international pressure on the GD government to call new elections.

“As of today, their [49 opposition politicians] mandates have been revoked. One of the messages and topics we discussed with our European partners was that political life in Georgia has effectively ended today because there is no longer any political space,” she stated adding that “the constitution no longer exists, and no rights are protected – neither the right to free expression nor the right of assembly.”

Zurabishvili stated that the key message that she had conveyed to the EU countries’ ambassadors was that “just as repression has resumed here, so should the pressure from our partners on this Ivanishvili regime, a Russian-style regime, to ensure that elections are held.” She added that the GD government’s fall was inevitable since “there is no country or historical example where a regime is completely isolated from its population and its partners and continues its rule in this way.”

President urged the international community to take a firmer stance on the GD government’s repressive actions and said that “a full qualification that this is already a Russian-style dictatorship” needs to be given by Western allies. “There must be a joint demand from us and our partner countries for elections to take place,” she maintained.

She criticized recent laws initiated by the GD party, describing them as purely repressive tools. “If we look at the measures, the laws, and the decisions that have been made after the elections, they are nothing but repressive,” she emphasized.

Zurabishvili slammed the GD government stating that “foreign policy no longer exists,” describing the GD’s recent officials’ visits as reduced to mere “handshakes with someone” and meaningless acts “from which nothing comes.”

The economy has come to a standstill, investment has been halted and some memorandum is being signed as if billions are to flow into the country without it being clear in what form, when and for what purpose, President Zurabishvili stated.

Zurabishvili’s criticism comes amid Kobakhidze’s visit to UAE. On January 27, according to the GD press release, a memorandum of cooperation was signed with EMAAR Properties in UAE, which was claimed as “the largest investment in the history of Georgia,” accounting for 6 billion USD.

Zurabishvili also commented on the alleged purges in Public Broadcaster and outlined the importance of international pressure from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to stop “these internal repressions.”

While addressing possible dismissals within the Ministry of Defense for silencing the dissent, saying the politicization fo the ministry is unacceptable, and concluded: “I want to address our armed forces and tell them that I will always stand by their side, so they have every opportunity and right to protect this country as an independent, sovereign Georgia.”

Following the briefing, Zurabishvili wrote that she had a phone conversation with Bruno Fuchs, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of France, and conveyed information regarding “repressive policies of the ruling regime” that aim to “suppress peaceful protests” and “the unwavering will of the [Georgian] people to fight for EU integration and freedom.”

