On February 4, the Georgian Dream parliament opened its spring session amid protests outside the parliament building, with the only item on the agenda – GD president Mikheil Kavelashvili’s address to one party MPs inside the session hall.

From the morning, media and civil society representatives rallied behind the parliament in solidarity with and demanding the release of imprisoned journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, who was arrested on January 12 and has been on hunger strike for 24 days. At least two people were seen being arrested after the protesters moved from the back of parliament to the side entrance where MPs’ cars enter the building courtyard and where the protesters tried to stop – but were forced to move back – in protest. This was despite them not blocking the traffic movement and standing on the sidewalk. The demonstrators were eventually pushed by police and forced to move to Rustaveli Avenue in front of the parliament.

As protesters were pushed back, police reportedly used violence against some media representatives. Officers were seen pulling the hair of the photographer of the online media Publika Natia Leverashvili and knocking the editor-in-chief of the online media ON.GE to the asphalt with a punch to the head.

On the first day of the new session, the parliament activated the yellow security level. “The aim of this action is to ensure the working and security environment in the Georgian parliament,” according to the official press release.

GD MPs entered the building to open the spring session of the 11th convocation of the Georgian parliament, which was formed as a result of the widely disputed October 26 elections and is widely viewed as lacking legitimacy. The four opposition parties, which passed the mandatory 5 percent threshold, don’t recognize the results and continue to boycott parliamentary work.

GD MPs were addressed by GD President Mikheil Kavalashvili, whose legitimacy is also disputed as elected by the ramp GD parliament. The candidacy of the former football player and a member of the GD offshoot People’s Power, known mostly for its anti-Western stance and for tabling the infamous Foreign Agents’ law, was put forward by GD patron Bidzina Ivanishvili. He was the only contender for the presidential post.

Mikheil Kavelashvili’s speech

“Whether they like it or not, those forces inside and outside the country that are ill-disposed toward Georgia will have to accept and respect the choice of the majority of the Georgian people,” Kavelashvili said, claiming the legitimacy of the October elections.

In his speech, Kavelashvili also slammed the country’s European partners, accusing them of “double standards” and an “unfair attitude” toward Georgia. “The double standards, which have actually become a daily thing towards Georgia, unfortunately, harm European values and the reputation of European partners,” he said, adding, “We must continue to act with our national interests, which are aimed at bringing our country to peace and strengthening it.”

Kavelashvili also said that Georgia has had to “walk on a knife’s edge” since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, and claimed that “the danger of destroying our country has not yet disappeared,” adding that “anti-Georgian forces remain, who do everything for destabilization.” He said: “The danger will remain high as long as the war in Ukraine does not end and the groups pursuing foreign interests are not weakened.”

The GD president also expressed his satisfaction with the the election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States, claiming the GD and Trump share values. “‘The peace policy, the supremacy of national interests, the protection of conservative and traditional values, the strong family, the strengthening of the role of Christianity – these are precisely the values on which our state has been based for the last decade, and it’s clear that the policy of the United States will be based on them for the next four years. Therefore, such a convergence of values and worldview gives me reason to be deeply confident that we will manage to reset and normalize relations with the U.S. under the new administration,” Kavelashvili said.

The GD president also addressed his earlier, widely controversial decision to pardon an unprecedented number of inmates (613) at once, claiming that “the main principle that guided us was to respect the balance between humanism and civil security.” There have been speculations that the GD president has pardoned too many people without due consideration, allegedly for political reasons.

A former football player, Kavelashvili said that healthy lifestyles and sports should be promoted, “I believe that against the background of artificial polarization in society, sports and culture should play a special uniting role.”

He also claimed, with some lamentation, that “a number of honest and tender-hearted young people” are being “used in the ongoing protests.” Kavelashvili said the youth have “excessive emotions” and are “impulsive, rebellious and hot-tempered” because of their age, adding: “It is impossible for me to imagine that there is a Georgian who does not support peace in our country, stability, the protection of our traditions and values, the development and prosperity of our country. If there is such a person, he/she does not serve the interests of our country.” He addressed the young generation: “My dear youth, we, Georgians, despite our different views, cannot be hostile to each other.”

He called for dialogue and “caring for each other”: “Despite our differences, we will have to continue to live together, so we should have the strength to look at reality and to engage in dialogue with each other. We should find strength and overcome anger in ourselves, manage to take care of each other. Despite our differences, we must stand together and defend our values. By standing together, we can finally build a united, strong and independent Georgia that lives in the heart of every Georgian,” Kavelashvili concluded.

First items on agenda of parliament’s spring session

As the single-party parliament reconvenes, several repressive bills initiated by the GD will soon become law. The day before, Mamuka Mdinaradze announced amendments to the Administrative Code and Criminal Code, including the extension of administrative detention from 15 to 60 days and the introduction of the criminal liability for a “public call for violence” punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment. During this week’s session, GD MPs will also discuss the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate the “systemic crimes” of the former UNM government from 2003-2012. The prosecution of the opposition UNM and banning of as the GD calls it, the “collective UNM,” which includes not only the actual United National Movement but also all other major opposition forces, was one of the GD’s main campaign pillars and promises in the pre-election period.

