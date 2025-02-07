Two More Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Two more Georgian citizens, Davit Dvalishvili and Mamuka Beria, were killed in fighting in Ukraine. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information to Civil.ge on February 6.

According to Vano Nadiradze, the head of the Georgian group in the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, the fighters died on the front line on February 5. Additional, details of their deaths are not yet known.

The latest casualty brings to 65 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

