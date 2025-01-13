Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian citizen, Kakha Tilidze was killed in fighting in Ukraine. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information to Civil.ge on January 12. The details of his death are not yet known.

Before joining the fight in Ukraine, he resided in the United States. Tilidze frequently shared videos from the front lines and provided updates on the ongoing developments. In August 2024, he took part in active combat in the Kharkiv region.

Kakha Tiladze, Source: Visioner

The latest casualty brings to 63 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

