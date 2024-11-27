Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Spartak Lekiashvili, a 25-year-old Georgian fighter, has died after prolonged treatment in a French hospital due to serious injuries he received during the Russian mass bombing of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 10, 2023.

He lost his eyesight and ability to move after as a result of his injuries. He was treated in a Ukrainian hospital for a year, and in the spring of 2024 his family brought him to Georgia to continue his treatment. A friend of the family, Ia Amiranashvili, told RFE/RL’s Tbilisi Burau that Lekiashvili received initial support from the Ukrainian armed forces and government during his treatment in Ukraine, then was transferred to a hospital in Gori, Georgia, after which he continued his treatment at home in Tbilisi with his mother, while his relatives and people raised money to send him abroad.

Spartak and his mother left for France ten days ago. His mother informed his relatives about his death on November 25.

Lekiashvili was leaving and working in Poland when the war started in Ukraine. He left with his friends to fight in the international battalion.

Spartak Lekiashvili. Source: Netgazeti

The latest casualty brings to 61 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

