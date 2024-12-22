Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian citizen, Badri Kvaratskhelia was killed in fighting in Ukraine. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information to Civil.ge on December 21.

According to media reports, Free Georgia commander Jaba Kvaratskhelia was killed in a confrontation in the Kursk region. He was an IDP from Abkhazia, Georgia.

Jaba Kvaratskhelia, Photo: radionati.ge

The latest casualty brings to 62 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.