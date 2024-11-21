Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian citizen, Levan Lokhishvili, was killed in fighting in Ukraine. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information to Civil.ge on November 21.

He was reportedly killed during the Russian attack near Kherson, southern Ukraine.

No further details on the circumstances of the Georgian fighter’s death are known at this time and will be added as they become available.

The latest casualty brings to 60 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

