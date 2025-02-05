100 Thai Women Allegedly Forced into Human Egg Harvesting in Georgia

Three Thai women have been rescued from a human trafficking operation in Georgia where they were forced to undergo illegal egg harvesting procedures as reported by Thailand’s online newspaper The Nation. The women were reportedly among around 100 Thai nationals held against their will allegedly by the criminal Chinese gang operating out of a “four-house compound” in Georgia.

The Nation wrote on February 3 that one of the victims, identified only as Na (not her real name), described the circumstances in the compound. On arrival through Armenia in a group with others, she was placed in a house with 60 other Thai women, many of whom were in poor health and desperate to return home. Na was later moved to a second house, where she found 10 other women. She said she believed that ‘around 100 Thai women were trapped across the four houses’, the article said.

According to the Nation Thailand, the women were initially promised jobs as ‘legal’ surrogates, but Na later learned that no prospective parents ever arrived to sign the contracts. Instead, the women were forced to undergo monthly egg collection procedures. As reported, the invasive procedures carry ‘significant health risks’ and ‘illegal operations often lack proper medical care and safety protocols, putting the women’s well-being at risk’. Either way, the eggs were sold by the gang for profit.

The Nation highlights that many women desperate to escape were told they could pay a ransom of between 50,000 and 70,000 baht for their freedom. However, most could not afford the fee and were forced to stay and endure further exploitation. Na’s family eventually paid the ransom and she was able to return to Thailand on September 9, 2024.

Before leaving, Na managed to speak to the three other women, according to the Nation, who “refused to allow the gang to sell their eggs but had no money to pay for their release” and pleaded for help to Na, prompting her to alert Thai authorities.

The Nation reported that Paveena Hongsakul, who helps trafficking victims and is president of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women, a Thai NGO, contacted Pol Maj Gen Suraphan Thaiprasert, commander of the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police. This led to a rescue operation with the help of Interpol, resulting in the safe return of the three women on January 30, 2024. The rescued women are currently being cared for and supported by the Foundation.

Paveena has also reportedly called on the Thai government to work with the Chinese authorities to secure the release of the remaining women, estimated at 100 persons, still trapped in the compound.

The U.S. State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report 2023 ranks Georgia as a Tier 1 country, recognizing its efforts to meet minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. The relevant Georgian authorities have yet to issue a statement in response to the incident.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)