Kosachev: GD’s Recall of PACE Delegation “Deserves Respect”

Deputy Speaker of the Federal Council of Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev praised the decision of Georgian Dream party to “recall its national delegation” from PACE saying that it “deserves understanding and respect.” Kosachev cited Russia’s experience and said Georgia might also leave the Council of Europe altogether, claiming that Georgia has “chosen a sovereign path of development that corresponds first of all to its national interests.”

He endorsed the fact that the GD government found the conditions for the full ratification of credentials, such as the conduct of new elections and the repeal of the Foreign Agents’ law “offensive“, adding: “We know, we’ve been there.“

The Ukrainian and Moldovan issues “have spoilt Europe” he claimed. “In recent years, they [Europe] have got used to dealing with absolutely dependent Kyiv and Kishinev, ready not only to abandon ties with Russia, but also to destroy their own past, present and future” in exchange for the visa-free regime, he said.

Kosachev stated that Georgia “has chosen a sovereign path of development that corresponds first and foremost to its national interests” and thus “arouses the rejection of the PACE.” Kosachev further alleged that being “a “large colony of Washington” is the role “that the “progressive” part of the European part of the continent assigned to the former [Soviet] union states”, and noted that Russia knows that too “and has adapted very well, to put it mildly.”

He further claimed that “laws on foreign agents are in force in the USA, the UK, France, and Australia, adding: “But not only do they decide such issues on their own – which all other states in the world have the right to do – but they also try to set the agenda of third countries.”

