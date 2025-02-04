Ombudsman Calls on GD Parliament not to Fast-Track Repressive Legislative Changes

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani has reacted today to the Georgian Dream (GD) party’s latest legislative push for more repressive laws, warning that the proposed amendments pose a serious threat to fundamental rights, including freedom of assembly, expression, and fair trial. Ioseliani called on the GD parliament to reject an expedited review of the legislative package and instead follow the standard procedures outlined in the country’s rules of procedure.

“These amendments concern the realization of the fundamental rights of assembly, expression, and fair trial and create threats of disproportionate restriction of these rights,” the Public Defender’s office said, adding that while advocating for necessary amendments, the current fast-track process excludes vital stakeholders from meaningful participation. “Adopting amendments on important public issues without appropriate analysis and thorough discussions harms both the legislative process itself and creates risks of restricting constitutional rights,” the statement reads.

GD parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze announced the amendments on February 3 following the party’s political council meeting. Among other things, the amendments significantly increase the fines for various administrative offenses, significantly increase fines for various administrative offenses, including petty hooliganism, disobeying a lawful order of police officer, vandalism, insulting the police, the blocking of court entrances, the penalties, both fines; the period of administrative detention period increases to the maximum of 60 days as opposed to 15 previously; public call for violence will now be punished by imprisonment for up to three years instead of a fine; resisting, threatening, and using violence against the police will now fall under the category of serious crimes, punishable by five to ten years in prison. Insulting a public official in connection with their work will become a new administrative offense.

The proposed amendments cover the Law of Georgia on Assemblies and Manifestations, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, and the Law on Police. If adopted, the Public Defender warns, the amendments would not only impose stricter regulations on the form, attributes, and location of protests but also grant the Ministry of Internal Affairs expanded powers when prohibiting or dispersing demonstrations.

President Salome Zurabishvili weighed in on X, condemning the move: “Ivanishvili’s illegitimate parliament is pushing through new laws and amendments designed to silence dissent and suppress the voice of protest.”

The legislative push comes amid ongoing demonstrations, now in their 69th consecutive day. Protesters continue to demand new elections and the release of all those they claim have been illegally detained.

