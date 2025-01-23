Estonian Parliament Adopts Statement in Support of Georgian People

On January 22, the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) adopted a statement in support of the people of Georgia with 59 votes in favor and nine against saying it does not recognize the results of the “fraudulent” elections in Georgia and “does not recognise the legitimacy of the Georgian parliament, government, or President.”

The statement declares that Estonia respects the right of every country to democratically choose its path and, with this in mind, emphasizes that it has supported Georgia’s development since Estonia regained its independence and has spoken out against Russia’s actions that threaten Georgia’s sovereignty and shatter its territorial integrity.

The statement also declares that the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia, which took place “in an atmosphere of violence and intimidation”, do not reflect the free will of the Georgian people. It stresses that the ruling party, “which enjoys the support of the Russian Federation”, is using the “fraudulent” election results to achieve “complete control over state institutions” and stifle dissent.

The Estonian Parliament therefore declares that it does not recognize the legitimacy of the Georgian parliament, government, and president Mikheil Kavelashvili, “who have all been appointed” as a result of the October elections. The statement recognizes Salome Zurabishvili as the country’s legitimate President.

The statement supports democratic forces in Georgia who are demanding new elections. It condemns the repression against peaceful protesters and calls for an end to violence and persecution and the release of all political prisoners.

The Riigikogu also calls on the political forces in Georgia to take on board the criticisms of international organizations, including the OSCE/ODIHR final report on the October elections.

The Estonian Parliament calls on other national parliaments to condemn the GD regime’s violence against citizens. It also calls on EU and European Commission member states to sanction the Georgian authorities involved in this repression of peaceful protesters and civil society, to “severely restrict” communication with the Georgian government until free and fair elections are held, and to support Georgia’s civil society and press “who continue to work in the name of a free society despite intimidation and persecution.”

The statement concludes: “The Riigikogu expresses its solidarity with the Georgian nation who is defending its human rights, Constitution, democracy, and the future of Georgia within the European Union.”

In December, Estonia sanctioned dozens of Georgian individuals, including GD patron Bidzina Ivanishvili, GD PM Irakli Kobakhidze, and other ministers and high-ranking officials, banning them from entering the country.

