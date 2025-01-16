Interview | Michael Roth: Brussels Should Do More

Michael Roth will soon leave politics. The Chair of the German Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Roth has been a steadfast advocate for Georgia’s European future. He is now on his last official visit to the country and met with opposition leaders, media representatives, and members of civil society, and also stood again with the people protesting on Rustaveli Avenue against GD government’s U-turn on EU integration. Since our last interview with him in September, Civil.ge‘s Gigi Kobakhidze took another opportunity to sit down with the outgoing politician to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Georgia and the West’s response.

Your last visit to Georgia was in last November, just after the elections. But a lot has happened since then: the ruling party has now openly abandoned the EU path, nationwide popular protests have erupted with no end in sight, and police violence and state repression are on the rise, targeting politicians, journalists, and ordinary citizens. How has your view of the situation in Georgia changed since your last visit?

Thank you. The situation is getting worse. On the other hand, I feel and know that people don’t give up. When I visited Georgia the last time, I belonged to a cross-party delegation from many other European countries. We were here to send a clear signal that the elections were rigged, manipulated, and that we cannot recognize them. It was always a signal of solidarity with the committed Europeans and with the true Georgian patriots. But now, we are not just extremely worried about the rigged elections, we are also worried about the breach of the Constitution.

The regime was lying, because they told the people, the constituents, “Okay, we are in trouble with the EU, but it doesn’t mean that we give up. We remain committed. We want to bring Georgia closer to the European Union and to the NATO.” This was a big lie, because weeks after the election, the so-called prime minister [Irakli Kobakhidze] announced in a public statement, “We stop the negotiation talks.” This is a clear, undoubted breach of your Constitution.

That’s why the people are so worried, but they are not just worried, they are willing and able to bring their commitment to democracy and freedoms on the streets. All these freedom fighters are extremely brave and they need not just applause, but they need also actions. That’s why I’m not just here in Georgia. My messages to my government and also to other governments in the European Union and to Brussels is crystal clear: We have to do more. We have to be more visible, more vocal in our support for the pro-European forces in your country.

In recent days, we have seen an attack on the opposition politician Giorgi Gakharia. We also see a journalist, Mzia Amaghlobeli, facing a prison sentence. The situation is indeed getting worse, but at the same time the protests are not stopping. Considering all this, do you feel more skeptical or more positive about the developments in the country?

I feel more positive, because it’s crystal clear that the ruling regime will lose its own battle against the society. Despite the fact that the regime is responsible for violations, humiliations, discrimination against critical voices in media, civil society, and opposition, the protest movement is getting stronger and stronger and stronger. This is a clear signal, and this should be a clear signal to the regime, to stop the violations, to come back to the Constitution. The only chance to regain trust and confidence are free and fair elections, new elections, as soon as possible.

But so far the GD government does not seem to be backing down. The EU and some of its member states were clear they will not engage with this government until election irregularities are investigated. Do you think the EU will have to reconsider its position and engage with the GD government?

No, I don’t see this, because again, the situation is getting worse. The regime has already broken all relations and all bridges to Berlin, Paris, and especially Brussels, and also Washington. The only chance to bring Georgia and Europe closer together is elections. We need a new, legitimate parliament.

People have their say. So, it is not up to us to teach them. In the end, I trust the people. The 28th of November, I guess, was the watershed moment when [Irakli] Kobakhidze announced the stop of the accession talks. He presented himself and his regime as a liar, as liars, because it was exactly the opposite of what the “Georgian Nightmare” promised the people in the election campaign. That’s why we have to bring back the power to the people. This is the clear expectation from many, many policymakers and political leaders in the European Union and also in Washington.

We have seen the U.S. sanctions against the GD representatives, including Bidzina Ivanishvili. Before the elections in Georgia, we had heard so many times that the EU had all options on the table to act. You once wrote: “The EU is a giant in words, but a dwarf in action.” Are those options still on the table, but more importantly, could the EU actually put them into action?

I can understand that the Georgian patriots, the freedom fighters, and the committed democrats and Europeans here in Georgia are disappointed with the EU and also with some EU member states, because they expect, and for a good reason, more actions, including myself. But we have to take into account the decision-making process of the EU and also that the [GD] regime has some allies and friends within the EU. But it’s just a radical nationalist minority, a very small minority: Hungarian and Slovakian government, in our opposition – the AfD. So, the pro-Russian parties backs Ivanishvili and his regime. But in the end it’s not enough.

The only problem, and this is a dilemma I have to describe very frankly, is that for [the adoption of ]some far-reaching measures we need unanimity in the Council. But it doesn’t mean that the EU is unable to do much more. My recommendation to the EU institutions and the EU member states is that in light of the current extremely worrying developments – attacks on opposition leaders, violence against protesters and independent journalists – we have to use all our tools to send a clear signal: This has nothing to do with European values, this has nothing to do with democracy. This is Georgians’ way towards autocracy.

We have also seen sanctions from individual EU member states, including Germany, which has imposed travel bans on nine individuals. Should we expect more from Germany in the future?

Of course. The existing travel bans are linked to the violations against the peaceful protesters, but the situation is getting worse. That means we have to do more. We have to sanction more individuals, because it’s obvious that not just nine individuals take responsibility for this shameful and very dangerous and tense situation.

Is Germany already considering further action?

I hope so. But please take into consideration that we are in the election campaign. We will elect a new Parliament on the 23rd of February, very soon. So, the government and the political parties are very much focused on domestic issues. But it doesn’t mean that we ignore or that we don’t have a look at the situation here. That’s why I go back to Berlin to tell my colleagues: all eyes on Georgia.

In light of the upcoming elections in Germany, should we expect changes in German foreign policy towards Georgia?

No. In Germany, we are very grateful for the tradition that the democratic parties of the political center are very close regarding the foreign and security policy. There is no doubt that the overwhelming majority of the current German Bundestag – CDU/CSU, SPD, Greens, Liberals – stands with the democratic and pro-European movement in Georgia. I’m one hundred percent sure that there will be no changes. I expect from the new government and from the future parliamentarians that they also stand with Georgia and that they will support the European or the Euro-Atlantic perspective of the country. So, Mr. Ivanishvili, don’t think that your pro-Russian friends in Germany will take over.

After the elections in Germany, you will leave politics. Could you share with us some of your plans for the future, perhaps in connection with Georgia?

I have so many friends here and the country is so close to my heart that I won’t break up. I will remain a friend of the country and the people here, but not as a politician. I’m writing a book right now about my political life and the freedom fighters here in Georgia will play a very prominent role in this book because they enlightened me, they inspired me a lot in the darkest moments. I was always thinking about these brave fighters, who have to fight under quite more difficult circumstances than me because I was always very privileged to grow up and to live in a free and democratic country.

Here the people fight against autocracy. That is a fight I never had in my life. That’s why the role models are here in Georgia. That’s why I always say that Tbilisi is the true capital of Europe because if you want to feel the European spirit, the true European spirit, democracy, freedom, diversity, and a strong commitment of the people, go to Georgia. That’s my recommendation to all Germans and my successors: visit this wonderful country and don’t leave them alone.

What message would you leave for the Georgian people?

Don’t give up. I’m sure Georgia will prevail as a democratic, free, and pro-European country. Be louder, be visible, and please continue. Don’t give up. That’s very important.

Thank you

