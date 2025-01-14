EPP Emergency Resolution Calls For No Recognition of GD Government, Continuation of Sanctions

The European People’s Party (EPP) political council adopted the emergency resolution on January 14 entitled Political Crisis in Georgia, which addresses the political crisis in Georgia following “deeply flawed” October 26 elections. According to the EPP, the new GD parliament and the GD-elected president are thus “devoid of democratic legitimacy”. The resolution calls for GD officials not to be recognized in international fora and for GD credentials not to be recognized in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). EPP also urges the holding of new elections and the continuation of targeted sanctions against GD representatives responsible for democratic backsliding and human rights violations, including Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The resolution notes that the parliamentary elections of October 26 were “held in total violation of democratic norms and standards”, adding that they “did not reflect the will of the people of Georgia” and as such rendered “the new Parliament and “President” elected by it”, the resolution says, “devoid of legitimacy.” The resolution also notes the “strongly negative assessment of local and international observation missions, including OSCE/ODIHR” on the elections.

EPP condemns “the crackdown, illegal detention, torture and inhumane treatment of civilians” during the ongoing protests in Georgia and calls on all members of the EPP family to refrain from recognizing “the self-proclaimed regime of the Georgian Dream” as a legitimate government of Georgia and instead to recognize Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate President of Georgia.

The resolution also urges the conduct of new elections in an improved electoral environment and managed by an independent and impartial election administration.

EPP calls to continue targeted sanctions on GD officials responsible for democratic backsliding, electoral fraud, and human rights violations, as well as repression of the opponents, and in particular calls on EU and its members to “impose immediate and targeted sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, Irakli Kobakhidze, Kakha Kaladze, Irakli Garibashvili and Shalva Papuashvili.”

It also calls for the suspension of “all financial support and strategic partnerships of the Georgian Dream to prevent enabling of its anti-democratic actions” while also strengthening collaboration with Georgia’s critical media and CSOs.

The document advocates for the “immediate release of all political prisoners and of the third President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili“, and expresses strong support for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people.

The European People’s Party (EPP) is a center-right political alliance in the European Parliament, comprising conservative, Christian-democratic, and center-right parties across Europe. It advocates for policies promoting European integration, economic growth, democratic values, and the protection of fundamental rights. As one of the largest political groups in the EU, the EPP plays a key role in shaping EU legislation, focusing on areas like economic stability, security, environmental sustainability, and social cohesion. The United National Movement, the party of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, is a member of the EPP.

Also Read: