EPP Calls on Authorities to Take Urgent Measures to Protect Health of Mikheil Saakashvili

The European People’s Party (EPP) Political Assembly on 13-14 November 2023 adopted an emergency resolution entitled “Supporting Political Prisoners in Europe’s of Increasing Autocracy,” which addresses the issue of political prisoners in Russia, Belarus, Georgia and Armenia. The resolution calls for the protection of the former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s health and his immediate release.

The EPP expresses its “deep concern” about the growing number of political prisoners, especially those belonging to the European political family.

Regarding Georgia, the resolution reads as follows: “The former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has been in prison on politically motivated charges, he is deprived of proper medical care and his health condition has been alarmingly deteriorating.” The resolution “calls upon the authorities of Georgia to take urgent measures to protect the health of Mikhail Saakashvili and to immediately release him.”

The resolution states that EPP stands in support of all the political prisoners mentioned in the resolution, and deplores all forms of political repression and imprisonment.

The resolution also reiterates its call for the EU institutions to continue monitoring the human rights situation in Russia and Belarus. The resolution also stresses: “Putin and Lukashenka must be put on trial for crimes they committed against their own people.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)