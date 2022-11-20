EPP Resolution Urges EU, Partners to Sanction Ivanishvili

The European People’s Party (EPP) adopted a resolution on 18 November pointing out the “blatant disregard” by the Georgian authorities of the twelve recommendations laid down by the European Union for granting the country a membership candidate status.

EPP called on the EU and democratic partners to “impose personal sanctions on the oligarch [Bidzina] Ivanishvili for his role in sabotaging Georgia’s European integration and posing the threat to Georgia’s and regional security.”

The resolution also called on the Georgian government to “adhere to the will of the Georgian people and bring the country back to its European path by taking specific steps and implementing necessary reforms in the spirit of the EU 12 recommendations for the benefit of the Georgian people and their free, democratic and European future.”

It also called on the government and Parliament to “clearly distance themselves from – and condemn – the hateful rhetoric and fake news promoted by representatives of the ruling majority against the European Union and the United States, accusing them of bargaining EU candidate status and of opening in Georgia the second front of the war against Russia.”

Finally, the resolution urged the government to “end the politician persecution against its political opponents and free media,” including by releasing and transferring ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili abroad for treatment and freeing Mtavari Arkhi TV chief Nika Gvaramia.

Two Georgian opposition parties, the United National Movement (UNM) and European Georgia are members of the EPP political family from Georgia.

