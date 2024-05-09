Another Activist Against Agent’s Bill Arrested After Being Searched Without Lawyer’s Presence

On May 9, Ucha Abashidze, a military expert, blogger and an activist against the Foreign Agents bill, was arrested by police for allegedly illegally purchasing and storing weapons and ammunition after his house was searched by a group of policemen who did not allow anyone to enter the property, including Ucha’s lawyer and family members.

There was a heavy police mobilization near his home. The search lasted for two hours without the lawyer being allowed to enter the building. The lawyer was only allowed to speak with Abashidze for a few minutes after his arrest. After searching the house for hours, the police took out bags full of what appeared to be technical equipment, such as personal computers.

Abashidze’s lawyer, Giorgi Makharadze, told Formula TV that he was arrested under Article 236 of the Georgian Criminal Code (Illegal purchase, storage, carrying, manufacture, transportation, transfer or sale of firearms (other than smooth-bore hunting firearms (shotguns)), ammunition, explosives or explosive devices).

Abashidze’s friend’s home is also reportedly being searched. Protesters gathered around Abashidze’s house almost immediately after his search was announced on television, they chanted his name and spoke to the policemen, calling on them not to execute illegal orders.

More to follow…

