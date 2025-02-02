Ombudsman on February 2 Protest: Facts of Excessive Use of Force by Police Disturbing

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani said “the facts of improper treatment and excessive use of force by the police against citizens, journalists and politicians, which are reflected in the video footage distributed in public sources, are disturbing.” The statement was issued in the evening of February 2, following multiple arrests and police brutality against peaceful demonstrators the footage of which has been circulating in the media. The protesters had gathered by the Tbilisi mall, intending to block the road and march towards the Parliament building.

Noting the “reports about the cameraman of TV Pirveli who was injured by the police as well as the cases of police verbally abusing women, including female politicians, in live broadcasts,” the Public Ombudsman said he “condemns all kinds of unlawful actions by the police, especially cases of ill-treatment.” The statement added: “The Public Defender will take legal action in each case.”

Ombudsman called on Special Investigation Service, tasked with investigation of crimes committed by the law-enforcement, “to immediately open an investigation into all these facts and to hold the relevant persons criminally responsible.” He also called the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Interior “to conduct an internal investigation into the facts of verbal abuse and unethical addresses by police officers.”

Although MIA has yet to issue an official statement, more than 20 protesters were allegedly detained during the protest rally near the Tbilisi mall on February 2, including politicians Gigi Ugulava, Nika Melia and Badri Grigalashvili, Giorgi Kirtadze (later released), Tengo Tevzadze (later released), as well as activists and ordinary citizens, including one minor. TV Pirveli cameraman Niko Kokaia was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital, although the circumstances of his injury are not yet clear.

The head of the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Interior, Zviad Kharazishvili (a.k. a Khareba) was present at the scene and allegedly personally abused the protest participants.

In addition to the footage of police verbally abusing and battering demonstrators, there is video of police officers swarming and violently fist punching on a passing car that had honked its horn in support of the protesters.

The Georgian authorities have been widely criticized at home and abroad for allowing alleged cases of police violence and brutality to go unpunished. While dozens of peaceful demonstrators have been detained and prosecuted on both administrative and criminal charges, no police officers or so-called titushky have been brought to justice for beating, injuring, and physically assaulting citizens.

