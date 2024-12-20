Media Freedom Coalition to GD’s Government: End Excessive Use of Force against Journalists

The Co-Chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC), Estonia and Germany, have expressed deep concern over the violence, excessive force, and detentions targeting journalists and media workers in Georgia since the onset of pro-European protests.

“Since November 28, the “Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics” has documented more than 70 cases of interference and violence against journalists and media workers, including leading women journalists,” the statement outlined.

The MFC Co-Chairs strongly condemned “all intimidation and violence against journalists and media workers, who must be able to inform the public without fear of violence and interference.” They emphasized the need for thorough investigations into all cases of violence and intimidation, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

They urged Georgian authorities to cease the excessive use of force against journalists covering the protests and to uphold their commitments to media freedom, the safety of journalists, and the right to peaceful assembly.

The statement has been endorsed by the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay.

