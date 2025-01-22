Photo Story | Mask Protest Mocks Ban

On the 52nd day of protests, January 18, against the Georgian Dream government, Tbilisites braved the ban on face-covering masks by mocking the ruling party patron, Bidzina Ivanishvili. They also stood in solidarity with protesters arrested in Tbilisi and Zugdidi for appearing with their faces covered during the demonstrations.

The mask ban was among the flurry of repressive laws rushed through the parliament in December as the ruling party faced the mounting tide of contestation. Mikheil Kavelashvili, a GD President, signed these into law on the night of his inauguration.