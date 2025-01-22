skip to content
"Resistance with Masks" protest, January 18, 2025. The protesters are defying legislation that bans face coverings. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
NewsPhotogallery

Photo Story | Mask Protest Mocks Ban

Civil.ge Send an email 22/01/2025 - 09:57
Less than a minute

On the 52nd day of protests, January 18, against the Georgian Dream government, Tbilisites braved the ban on face-covering masks by mocking the ruling party patron, Bidzina Ivanishvili. They also stood in solidarity with protesters arrested in Tbilisi and Zugdidi for appearing with their faces covered during the demonstrations.

The mask ban was among the flurry of repressive laws rushed through the parliament in December as the ruling party faced the mounting tide of contestation. Mikheil Kavelashvili, a GD President, signed these into law on the night of his inauguration.

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 22/01/2025 - 09:57
Less than a minute
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2025
Back to top button