OSCE Members’ Joint Statement on Human Rights Situation in Georgia

During the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna on December 19, 2024, the Representative of the Netherlands delivered a joint statement on behalf of 17 OSCE member states strongly condemning the actions of the Georgian Dream government and calling them “brutal and unjustified violence” against citizens peacefully exercising their rights to assembly and freedom of expression. The statement highlighted ongoing concerns about the Georgian authorities’ use of repressive measures, including arbitrary detention and physical violence, to silence critics.

“We are dismayed that Georgian Dream continues to use repressive tactics, including arbitrary detention and physical violence, to silence its critics,” the statement says. “In line with our shared OSCE commitments to strengthen civil society and respect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom from arbitrary arrest, we call on Georgia to stop the use of repressive, excessively violent tactics by law enforcement agencies,” the statement declared.

They signatories also urged the Georgian authorities to “immediately release protestors, members of the media, opposition figures, and others detained for peacefully exercising their rights and supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Individuals responsible for the unlawful use of force must also be held accountable.”

They also reaffirmed their unwavering support for Georgian people’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Encouraging Georgia to return to its path of EU integration, the statement emphasized the shared desire of the majority of Georgians for closer ties with Europe. “We continue our unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders”, they concluded.

The statement is made on behalf of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

