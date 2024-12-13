OSCE Troika Condemns Violent Crackdown on Protests in Georgia, Calls for Accountability

The OSCE Troika, consisting of Malta, North Macedonia, and Finland, has strongly condemned the violent actions taken by Georgian authorities against peaceful demonstrators, independent media representatives, and opposition politicians. The Troika issued a joint statement urging the Georgian authorities to “immediately cease the use of repressive tactics and intimidation, including arbitrary detention and physical violence.”

“We call on the Georgian authorities to guarantee the rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression for the people in Georgia, in line with Georgia’s international obligations. Laws adopted in contradiction with these commitments must be repealed,” the statement reads.

It underscores the importance of upholding fundamental rights, democracy, and the rule of law, in line with the OSCE’s shared principles as set forth in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris. “All allegations regarding the violence, as well as election fraud, must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible for such actions must be held to account,” the Troika declared.

The OSCE Troika reaffirmed its solidarity with the Georgian people’s aspirations for a pro-European future, as enshrined in Georgia’s constitution. It encourages the Georgian government to engage with the OSCE and its institutions to facilitate dialogue and share expertise to address the ongoing crisis, highlighting OSCE’s readiness to assist in the process.

The OSCE Troika was invented at the Helsinki Summit in 1992 to bring an element of continuity to the OSCE’s leadership. It is a format of co-operation between the present, previous and succeeding Chairmanships.

