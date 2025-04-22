OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu Visits Georgia

OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu is visiting Georgia from April 22 to 24, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported. He has already met with Georgian Dream’s foreign minister, Maka Botchorishvili, and will hold further meetings with other ruling party officials. He will also visit the Tskhinvali occupation line. No meetings with opposition parties or civil society groups have been announced so far.

This is the first visit by a high-level OSCE representative to Georgia since the 2024 parliamentary elections, which were criticized for a number of shortcomings in the OSCE’s final report. Earlier in January, OSCE PA President Pia Kauma canceled her planned visit to Georgia after President Salome Zurabishvili, opposition parties, and U.S. Representative Joe Wilson warned it could be used by the ruling party to claim legitimacy. Just days before Sinirlioğlu’s arrival, Rep. Wilson similarly urged him to postpone the trip, warning that high-level meetings with Georgian Dream officials could serve to legitimize a disputed government.

Meeting with GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili

On April 22, OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu met with the Georgian Dream foreign minister Maka Botchorishvili. Following the meeting, the sides issued joint statements to the press.

Joint Press Briefing

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili thanked OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu for his visit to Tbilisi, calling it a sign of the importance of OSCE-Georgia relations.

“Your visit to Georgia is an important message and step,” Botchorishvili said, adding that Georgia remains an OSCE member state for which European security and cooperation are of “utmost importance.”

Botchorishvili stressed that for the OSCE to function effectively and protect Europe’s security, its member states must remain committed to international law and the Organization’s founding principles.

She said their discussion had touched on regional dynamics and the challenges facing Georgia. Referring to the occupation of two Georgian regions, Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, she said that “Russia continues to violate Georgia’s territorial integrity” and stressed the need to keep Georgia on the OSCE agenda and to work for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

She commended the OSCE’s participation in the Geneva International Discussions and underlined the importance of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRMs), stressing the need to resume the Gali IPRM suspended since 2018.

“Georgia wants peace and stability in the region. Therefore, I once again emphasize the steadfastness of the Georgian government’s peace policy,” she said, also welcoming the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and offering Georgia’s support for regional peace efforts.

The GD minister expressed support for the OSCE’s “independent institutions” and warned, “Any kind of attempts by some actors to use these institutions as political instruments for their narrow political interests against [our] sovereignty is unacceptable.”

“Georgia has become a clear example of open attempts of foreign interference in a country’s internal political life,” she said, adding, “We often witness attempts to abuse international institutions, which contradicts the very principles of the international order.”

She reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to OSCE principles and international law, citing the 2024 election observation mission as a demonstration of the GD government’s trust in the organization. She said the GD government is ready to cooperate with the OSCE to address its recommendations.

Secretary General Sinirlioğlu, for his part, said the visit has underscored the OSCE’s “strong commitment” to Georgia and the wider region.

“Stability here in Georgia is vital both for its people and for the wider region’s security,” Sinirlioğlu said, expressing support for IPRM mechanisms and the OSCE’s continued role in regional conflict resolution.

“I want to reaffirm our willingness to support Georgia in addressing internal and external challenges, and I want to encourage the Georgian authorities to continue relying on OSCE’s expertise and support. Thank you for your commitment to the OSCE’s principles,” he concluded.

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)