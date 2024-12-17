Kobakhidze: EU Foreign Affairs Council Decision an Anti-Georgian Step

On December 17, Irakli Kobakhidze said that the October 16 decision by the European Union Foreign Affairs Council to initiate a suspension of the visa liberalization for Georgians holding diplomatic passports, has only “symbolic weight”, while at the same time calling it a “clearly anti-Georgian step”. Kobakhidze criticized the Foreign Affairs Council, saying that such decisions undermine confidence in EU institutions in Georgian society.

At a briefing at the government administration dedicated to the decision, he said: “You know that a Eurobarometer survey was recently conducted by the European Union, according to which confidence in European structures in Georgia has fallen by 6% in the last six months. It is precisely such decisions that reduce the trust of Georgian society in European structures,” said Irakli Kobakhidze.

The Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Spain, and Romania for going against some of the Foreign Affairs Council members’ intent to sanction Georgian Dream officials and “defended the interests of the Georgian people”. He emphasized that his government would continue consultations with “all countries that support the Georgian people.”

Kobakhidze drew a contrast between Georgia’s situation and that of European states. He pointed to the political and economic challenges in France and Germany, “fragile coalitions,” and the “dire situation in Ukraine and Syria” which are problems for the EU too.

He remarked that some of the EU’s member states are having economic stability issues and even “instances of economic recession.”

“Everything is well in Georgia, in contrast to concrete European states. Here, we have a solid majority, the Parliament is functioning, the government is working, and the President will begin working starting December 29. This is what concrete officials in the European Union cannot accept. It is precisely stability that irritates them so much”, Kobakhidze stated about the situation in Georgia.

Kobakhidze also reiterated his narrative about “liberal fascism,” calling its defeat “one of the most significant challenges” for the country. He defended adopting the controversial Foreign Agents law and claimed that it was aimed at preventing revolutions financed by “hidden money”. “The most important thing is that the Georgian people once again did not allow either a Maidan or a revolution in this country,” Kobakhidze added.

He dismissed concerns about any disruptions following Zurabishvili’s departure, reiterating that her term would end on December 29 and she would be replaced “by elected president Mikheil Kavelashvili.” “I still think she will leave office without complications. There is no reason to expect any difficulties,” Kobakhidze said.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)