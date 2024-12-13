Senators Shaheen and Risch Call for Immediate U.S. Action in Response to Georgia’s Political Crisis

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and and Jim Risch (R-ID), senior members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), delivered a call to action on the Senate floor Thursday, urging the U.S. government to take immediate steps in response to Georgia’s escalating political crisis. Senator Shaheen underscored the critical nature of the next weeks for Georgia, emphasizing that “bipartisan and bicameral support” exists for the administration to act decisively. Senator Risch called for sanctions against those responsible for repression in Georgia and expressed disappointment with the Biden administration’s lack of action.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen

Senator Shaheen, expressing deep frustration with the current state of U.S. engagement, stated, “We are failing to meet this moment and answer this call. We have failed to respond in a meaningful way that would help change the calculus of Georgia Dream’s leadership. They are paying no price for their actions as they defy the will of the people and take pages from Putin’s authoritarian playbook.” She further criticized the U.S. Treasury Department for failing to impose sanctions on any Georgian officials involved in the recent violations against democratic principles, noting the widespread concern over the lack of accountability.

The senator’s remarks come in the aftermath of Georgia’s October 26 rigged elections, which were followed by the government’s November 28 announcement that the country would halt its EU integration efforts until 2028. Shaheen condemned this move, calling it a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a clear indication of the Kremlin’s influence over Georgian politics. “This is a move that pleased Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, reinforcing his influence over the politics and policy of Georgia,” Shaheen said.

The senator also highlighted ongoing protests in Georgia, pointing to mass violations committed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, including illegal arrests, excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, and raids on opposition offices and homes. Shaheen was particularly concerned about the targeting of activists, opposition figures, and ordinary voters. “There’s evidence that the ruling party, Georgian Dream, specifically targeted activists, opposition figures, and ordinary voters. Democracies do not act like that,” she remarked.

In her address, Shaheen also praised Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili for standing in solidarity with the Georgian people, urging the government to halt the violence. However, she also warned that “a new president and commander-in-chief, one who stands with Georgian Dream and supports the Kremlin, could dramatically escalate an already volatile situation.”

The U.S. senators stressed the long-standing partnership between the United States and Georgia, which has been grounded in shared democratic values since the early 1990s. “We’ve partnered with the Georgian people, successive Georgian governments to build a military and a society capable of cementing the country’s transatlantic future,” Shaheen noted. She further emphasized Georgia’s contributions to U.S.-led military efforts, citing the country’s support in the Iraq War in 2003 and its deployment of soldiers to Afghanistan in 2004.

In closing, Senator Shaheen appealed to the U.S. government to take immediate and decisive action to condemn the current political situation in Georgia, urging that now is the time for the U.S. to stand by its long-time partner. “Georgia stood by the United States, and it’s time now for us to stand by them,” she concluded.

Senator James Risch

Senator James Risch (R-ID) has also weighed in on recent developments in Georgia, criticizing the actions of the Georgian authorities. He also expressed disappointment with the Biden administration’s lack of action. Speaking on the Senate floor, Risch expressed concern that Georgia is still grappling with the lingering influence of Russia. “This is one of those countries that has not been able to get complete footing and shake off Russia,” Risch said.

“The ghosts of the Russian Empire still are there in that country, and they’re showing up in what’s happening today. The tactics being used by the government — brutal, involving torture and arrests — are straight out of the old Soviet Union. This is not what the Georgian people want.”

“We passed a bill that gives the Biden administration the ability to levy sanctions on those who should be sanctioned. It’s not a secret; we know who they are, and the State Department knows who they are,” Risch said. “But I’m deeply, deeply disappointed that we haven’t done that.”

Senator Risch emphasized that imposing sanctions would not harm the U.S. but would put real pressure on those responsible for the repression in Georgia. He called out the administration for its inaction, questioning whether the delay was due to incompetence or indifference. “I don’t understand why it’s not being done,” he said, urging the administration to take immediate action. “Follow the law that we’ve put in place, take the opportunities for sanctions we’ve provided.”

James Risch once again reaffirmed his support for the Georgian people, stressing their desire to look Westward rather than fall back into Russia’s orbit. “Let’s give them every help that we can possibly give them — it won’t cost us anything,” he said.

The U.S. State Department on December 12 implemented a Visa Restriction Policy, prohibiting the issuance of visas to individuals responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia. This decision impacts approximately twenty individuals, including government ministers, parliamentarians, law enforcement and security officials, and private citizens. Several other countries, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine, have also imposed similar sanctions.

