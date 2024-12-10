On December 10, businessman Giorgi Chkheidze, who served as Georgian Dream’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture in 2016-2018, published a letter saying that halting the EU accession was “national treason.”

“A government that puts its own interests ahead of those of its people and opposes the aspirations of its people is doomed and will inevitably be defeated. The more it tries to crush and defeat people, the more severely it will be punished. This is a historical inevitability,” wrote Chkheidze.

He condemned the party’s patron, Bidzina Ivanishvili, for centralizing power and making himself the sole authority, undermining democratic institutions and the constitutional order. Chkheidze argues that Ivanishvili has created an authoritarian regime by subordinating the judiciary, eliminating genuine political competition, and fostering a climate of fear among the population. He accuses Ivanishvili of betraying the trust of Georgian citizens by abandoning the ideals for which he was elected initially and instead promoting division, deception, and authoritarianism that jeopardize Georgia’s development and security. He also blames Ivanishivli for dismantling partnerships with the U.S. and EU, thus plunging Georgia into isolation, and making it vulnerable to Russia.

Chkheidze calls for a united effort to challenge Ivanishvili directly rather than targeting his subordinates, whom he describes as powerless tools of the regime. He stresses that Ivanishvili’s leadership has undermined the country’s institutions and insulted its people’s dignity by manipulating political processes and appointing unqualified figures to symbolic positions of power. Chkheidze expresses confidence in the Georgian nation’s ability to resist and ultimately defeat such an oppressive government, reaffirming its commitment to its civilizational choice and aspirations for freedom.

