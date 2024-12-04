After Raids, Police Reports Seven Detentions on Violence Charges

On December 4, the Head of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Teimuraz Kupatadze, reported that after police searches of the homes and offices of activists and opposition members, seven were arrested and charged with crimes that foresee sentences of up to nine years in prison. Kupatadze said the arrests were made in the frame of an ongoing investigation into the act of “leading or participating in the organization of group violence and publicly calling for violent action.” He did not name the detained.

Kupatadze claimed that since November 28, 2024, protests on Rustaveli Avenue near the Georgian Parliament have escalated into “violent and organized actions” violating the Law on Assembly and Expression. He noted that over 150 police officers have been injured, along with several citizens and media representatives, and property damage has been caused to the infrastructure of Tbilisi City Hall. The investigation of these facts is underway under Articles 225 (organizing, leadership, or participation in group violence) and Article 239′ (Public calls to violent acts) of the Georgian Criminal Code.

Kupatadze reported that on the morning of December 4, in accordance with a court order, the police began investigative actions, including searches of the homes of six people and the offices of the opposition parties Droa and Girchi – More Freedom, as well as the youth organization of Unity-UNM and the civil movement Jiutebi.

As a result of personal searches of the detained persons and offices, the police seized as evidence helmets, gas masks, a large amount of pyrotechnics, electronic equipment, computer equipment, so-called Molotov cocktails, paints, and various types of solutions, for which “appropriate examinations” have been ordered.

As a result of the investigation, the police detained seven people for organizing, leading, or participating in group violence, which is punishable by a maximum of nine years of imprisonment.

Kupatadze also emphasized that an investigation into the criminal acts committed by violent groups under Articles 187 (damage or destruction of an item) and Article 353′ (assaulting police officer) of the Criminal Code is also underway, within the framework of which six people have been detained earlier. They face a maximum of seven years of imprisonment.

“The investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend all those responsible for the crimes. Appropriate legal action will be taken by the police for any unlawful acts,” stressed Kupatadze.

