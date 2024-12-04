Helsinki Commission: Georgian Authorities Must Face Accountability for Human Rights Abuses

U.S. lawmakers have condemned the Georgian government’s crackdown on peaceful protests and its decision to withdraw from European Union accession talks, calling it a betrayal of the democratic and European aspirations of the Georgian people and calling for accountability of Georgian authorities.

In a statement, published on December 3, U.S. Helsinki Commission representatives, Co-Chair Ben Cardin (MD), Ranking Member Roger Wicker (MS), and John Cornyn (TX) condemned the ruling Georgian Dream party for abandoning democratic reforms and using tear gas, rubber bullets, and mass arrests against demonstrators.

“These actions are dragging Georgia toward Russian-style autocracy,” the commission warned, adding: “Georgian authorities responsible for human rights abuses and the erosion of democratic principles must face accountability from their own people and the international community.”

The U.S. lawmakers reiterated their solidarity with Georgians who seek Euro-Atlantic integration and democratic values, stating that: “The Georgian people’s sacrifices for Euro-Atlantic integration demand our continued solidarity and action.”

