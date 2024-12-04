skip to content
The United States Congress. Photo: Wikipedia
News

Helsinki Commission: Georgian Authorities Must Face Accountability for Human Rights Abuses

Civil.ge Send an email 04/12/2024 - 12:13
5 1 minute read

U.S. lawmakers have condemned the Georgian government’s crackdown on peaceful protests and its decision to withdraw from European Union accession talks, calling it a betrayal of the democratic and European aspirations of the Georgian people and calling for accountability of Georgian authorities.

In a statement, published on December 3, U.S. Helsinki Commission representatives, Co-Chair Ben Cardin (MD), Ranking Member Roger Wicker (MS), and John Cornyn (TX) condemned the ruling Georgian Dream party for abandoning democratic reforms and using tear gas, rubber bullets, and mass arrests against demonstrators.

“These actions are dragging Georgia toward Russian-style autocracy,” the commission warned, adding: “Georgian authorities responsible for human rights abuses and the erosion of democratic principles must face accountability from their own people and the international community.”

The U.S. lawmakers reiterated their solidarity with Georgians who seek Euro-Atlantic integration and democratic values, stating that: “The Georgian people’s sacrifices for Euro-Atlantic integration demand our continued solidarity and action.”

Also Read:

27/10/2024 Helsinki Commission Chair Calls on State Department to Investigate Allegations of Fraud in Georgian Elections

17/10/2024Helsinki Commission: Georgian Govt’ Must Honor Obligation to Hold Free and Fair Elections

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 04/12/2024 - 12:13
5 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Germany Suspends Development Cooperation with Georgia over Democracy Concerns and U-Turn on EU Path

04/12/2024 - 12:27

Live Blog: Aborted EU Accession | Medical Staff Demand Clarity on Chemicals Used in Protest Dispersals

04/12/2024 - 12:26

Prosecutor Charges Three for Assaulting Policemen, Damaging Property

03/12/2024 - 22:26

Questions as GD Proffers Letter to Say OSCE Validates October 26 Elections

03/12/2024 - 22:04
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button