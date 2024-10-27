Helsinki Commission Chair Calls on State Department to Investigate Allegations of Fraud in Georgian Elections

U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Rep. Joe Wilson issued a statement on October 27 calling on the U.S. State Department to investigate the allegations of fraud and Russian interference in the October 26 Parliamentary elections in Georgia.

The Chair states: “I am troubled by the credible allegations of systematic violations in the Georgian parliamentary election. I am also disturbed by the well-documented efforts by Russia to sway the election. As such, I call on the U.S. Department of State to carefully examine the allegations of fraud, and if determined that this is the case, to make a clear statement to that effect.

Noting that “the Georgian people deserve a government that listens to and respects their voices” the statement further notes that the MEGOBARI act initiated in the US Congress “will seek to punish those who are undermining democracy in Georgia and support the people of Georgia in their quest for freedom and strengthened sovereignty.”



In May, U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Rep. Wilson, Ranking Member Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-09), Commissioner Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), and Commissioner Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33) introduced the bipartisan Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence (MEGOBARI) Act. This legislation aims to bolster democratic practices, human rights, and the rule of law in Georgia, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and countering the influence of authoritarian regimes, particularly Russia. It passed through the House Foreign Affairs Committee on a bipartisan basis and awaits passage on the floor of the House of Representatives.

