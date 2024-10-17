Helsinki Commission: Georgian Govt’ Must Honor Obligation to Hold Free and Fair Elections

On October 17, the U.S. Helsinki Commission issued a statement on the upcoming elections in Georgia. The Commission called on the Georgian authorities to “honor their obligations to their country and citizens by holding free and fair elections.”

The statement reads: “The government’s authoritarian trajectory imperils Georgia’s democratic future and its people’s deep-seated Euro-Atlantic aspirations.” It also states: “Over the past several decades, the people of Georgia have demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law. The Georgian people deserve a government that respects their right to elect their own leaders democratically, and the Georgian government must honor their obligations to their country and citizens by holding free and fair elections, monitored by independent election observers, allowing for political opposition, as it has done for years.”

The signatories of the statement are U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02), Ranking Member Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-09), Commissioner Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), Commissioner Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33), and Executive Branch Commissioner Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Dafna H. Rand.

