Photo Story | Protest Against GD’s Decision to Abort EU Accession
Georgians across the country took to the streets to protest the ruling Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend EU accession efforts until 2028. The decision was announced on November 28 by PM Irakli Kobakhidze, who also mentioned that the government would refuse any budgetary support from the European Union. Almost immediately after the Prime Minister’s briefing, people took to the streets in protest, gathering in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Batumi and Gori.
The peaceful demonstrations were again dispersed by force late in the evening, and then several times throughout the night. Tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons, which jetted water allegedly mixed with chemicals, were actively used against the peaceful demonstrators. According to MIA’s November 29 statement, nearly 50 people were arrested yesterday. The dispersal was particularly brutal, with beatings upon detentions. Tens of journalists who were performing their professional duties, were attacked and beaten by special forces, and unidentified men dressed in black with no insignia who took part in the dispersal and hunted down the demonstrators in what appeared to be a deliberate targeting. Several opposition figures were also attacked and beaten. and beaten.
Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the protest:
