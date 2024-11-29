Photo Story | Protest Against GD’s Decision to Abort EU Accession

Georgians across the country took to the streets to protest the ruling Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend EU accession efforts until 2028. The decision was announced on November 28 by PM Irakli Kobakhidze, who also mentioned that the government would refuse any budgetary support from the European Union. Almost immediately after the Prime Minister’s briefing, people took to the streets in protest, gathering in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Batumi and Gori.

The peaceful demonstrations were again dispersed by force late in the evening, and then several times throughout the night. Tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons, which jetted water allegedly mixed with chemicals, were actively used against the peaceful demonstrators. According to MIA’s November 29 statement, nearly 50 people were arrested yesterday. The dispersal was particularly brutal, with beatings upon detentions. Tens of journalists who were performing their professional duties, were attacked and beaten by special forces, and unidentified men dressed in black with no insignia who took part in the dispersal and hunted down the demonstrators in what appeared to be a deliberate targeting. Several opposition figures were also attacked and beaten. and beaten.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the protest:

Demonstrators gather in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police mobilization in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Police mobilization in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Protest against aborting EU accession talks, Nov. 29, 2024, Photo: Nini Gabritchidze A standoff between protesters and police on Chichinadze Street, a side street of the parliament, November 29, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrators of the protest,

Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Women screaming at riot police arresting demonstrators. Photo: Guram Muradov

President Zurabishvili speaks to special forces during the rally. Photo: Anano Asatiani Demonstrators set garbage on fire to warm themselves after getting wet from water canons. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze Demonstrators set garbage on fire to warm themselves after getting wet from water canons. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze Demonstrators build barricades to shield themselves from special forces. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze Demonstration against GD’s decision to abort EU accession. Photo: Vano Gorgishvili Demonstration against GD’s decision to abort EU accession. Photo: Vano Gorgishvili Police arrest demonstrators. Photo: Guram Muradov Demonstrators try to break through the iron fence in front of the parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov People make noise by hitting the iron fence in front of the parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov Demonstrators making noise by hitting fence in front of the parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov Demonstrators talk to police, urging them to join the protest. Photo: Guram Muradov A woman feels unwell after riot police try to break up the rally. Photo: Guram Muradov Police mobilization next to the Parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov

Demonstration against GD’s decision to abort EU accession. Photo: Guram Muradov

Camera man injured from tear gas. Photo: Guram Muradov

Demonstrators use iron boards previously installed in front of the parliament to shield themselves from the special forces. Photo: Guram Muradov

Demonstrators use board previously installed in front of the parliament to shield themselves from the special forces. Photo: Guram Muradov

Riot police arrests a demonstrator. Photo: Guram Muradov

Protesters injured from tear gas. Photo: Guram Muradov

Water canons used to disperse the rally. Photo: Guram Muradov

Demonstrators face the water in close to zero degree Celsius weather. Photo: Guram Muradov

Demonstrators hold the EU flag while facing the water cannons. Photo: Guram Muradov

German journalist injured during the rally dispersal. Photo: Guram Muradov

Masked MIA employees dispersing the protesters, Photo: Guram Muradov

