Demonstrators of the protest, Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
News

Photo Story | Protest Against GD’s Decision to Abort EU Accession

Georgians across the country took to the streets to protest the ruling Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend EU accession efforts until 2028. The decision was announced on November 28 by PM Irakli Kobakhidze, who also mentioned that the government would refuse any budgetary support from the European Union. Almost immediately after the Prime Minister’s briefing, people took to the streets in protest, gathering in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Batumi and Gori.

The peaceful demonstrations were again dispersed by force late in the evening, and then several times throughout the night. Tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons, which jetted water allegedly mixed with chemicals, were actively used against the peaceful demonstrators. According to MIA’s November 29 statement, nearly 50 people were arrested yesterday. The dispersal was particularly brutal, with beatings upon detentions. Tens of journalists who were performing their professional duties, were attacked and beaten by special forces, and unidentified men dressed in black with no insignia who took part in the dispersal and hunted down the demonstrators in what appeared to be a deliberate targeting. Several opposition figures were also attacked and beaten. and beaten.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured memorable moments from the protest:

Demonstrators gather in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Police mobilization in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Police mobilization in front of GD HQ in Tbilisi. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Protest against aborting EU accession talks, Nov. 29, 2024, Photo: Nini Gabritchidze
A standoff between protesters and police on Chichinadze Street, a side street of the parliament, November 29, 2024; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Demonstrators of the protest,
Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Women screaming at riot police arresting demonstrators. Photo: Guram Muradov
President Zurabishvili speaks to special forces during the rally. Photo: Anano Asatiani
Demonstrators set garbage on fire to warm themselves after getting wet from water canons. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze
Demonstrators set garbage on fire to warm themselves after getting wet from water canons. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze
Demonstrators build barricades to shield themselves from special forces. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze
Demonstration against GD’s decision to abort EU accession. Photo: Vano Gorgishvili
Demonstration against GD’s decision to abort EU accession. Photo: Vano Gorgishvili
Police arrest demonstrators. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstrators try to break through the iron fence in front of the parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov
People make noise by hitting the iron fence in front of the parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstrators making noise by hitting fence in front of the parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstrators talk to police, urging them to join the protest. Photo: Guram Muradov
A woman feels unwell after riot police try to break up the rally. Photo: Guram Muradov
Police mobilization next to the Parliament. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstration against GD’s decision to abort EU accession. Photo: Guram Muradov
Camera man injured from tear gas. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstrators use iron boards previously installed in front of the parliament to shield themselves from the special forces. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstrators use board previously installed in front of the parliament to shield themselves from the special forces. Photo: Guram Muradov
Riot police arrests a demonstrator. Photo: Guram Muradov
Protesters injured from tear gas. Photo: Guram Muradov
Water canons used to disperse the rally. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstrators face the water in close to zero degree Celsius weather. Photo: Guram Muradov
Demonstrators hold the EU flag while facing the water cannons. Photo: Guram Muradov
German journalist injured during the rally dispersal. Photo: Guram Muradov
Masked MIA employees dispersing the protesters, Photo: Guram Muradov

For more updates related to current events check out our live blog.

