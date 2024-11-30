MEPs Urge HR Kallas to Propose Sanctions Against Georgian Officials

Rasa Juknevičienė, a member of the European Parliament, wrote on her X account that she and other MEPs had initiated a letter to Kaja Kallas, the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urging the EU to impose sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for election fraud, democratic backsliding and the repression of civil society. The letter calls for “immediate action to protect democracy in Georgia” and asks the High Representative to present a proposal for sanctions.

The MEPs urge the High Representative to initiate personal sanctions to the Georgian authorities “due to the unfolding events, where the incumbent Georgian ruling party has captured the state after the rigged election as is suppressing the protests by the civil society.”

The letter recalls the European Parliament resolution adopted on November 28, which urges the EU to implement a comprehensive package of personal sanctions in response to the massive election violations that took place prior and during the October 26 parliamentary elections. The letter recalls that the resolution called for the personal sanctions against the officials and political leaders in Georgia “who are responsible for the democratic backsliding in Georgia, violations of electoral laws and standards, administrative abuses and misuse of state institutions”, mentioning in particular PM Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor and GD Secretary General Kakha Kaladze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of GD Irakli Garibashvili and the judges passing politically motivated sentences.

The letter also recalls the resolution’s call for immediate and targeted personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and the freezing of his assets in the EU.

“With this letter, we wish to urge you to present a sanctions proposal to the Council without delay, as the authoritarian capture of the state is unfolding in Georgia before our eyes,” the letter says.

