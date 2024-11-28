Court Rules to Extradite Journalist Afghan Sadigov to Azerbaijan

On November 28, the Tbilisi City Court held ruled to extradite a critical Azerbaijani journalist Afghan Sadigov who had fled Azerbaijan to escape political persecution. The court, under the presiding judge Arsen Kalatozishvili, approved the prosecution’s request for Sadigov’s extradition.

Sadygov has been on hunger strike in the Tbilisi detention center since 21 September. On the 17th day of the hunger strike, he was hospitalized due to deteriorating health.

According to his lawyer, Sadigov will not be able to escape political persecution, torture and ill-treatment if extradited, due to his journalistic activities and criticism of the Azerbaijani authorities.

Sevinc Sadiqova, the wife of Afgan Sadigov, stated that she did not expect a legitimate outcome: “Ivanishvili has bought the court and is carrying out Aliyev’s orders,” she said. “Afghan will not be the first person to be tortured to death in prison by dictator Aliyev.”

As reported and assessed by international organizations, Afghan Sadigov has been persecuted for years precisely because of his critical journalistic activities. However, the court ignored all concerns about the life-threatening risks that Sadigov could face in an Azerbaijani prison.

The lawyers of Sadigov have seven days to file a lawsuit with the Court of Appeal, followed by appeal to the Supreme Court. If all three instances conclude that Sadigov should be extradited to Azerbaijan, then the extradition will proceed.

The journalist has been reportedly living in Georgia since last December. Sadigov was arrested in Azerbaijan in May 2020 on charges of extortion. He was later sentenced to seven years in prison, which was eventually reduced to four years by the Supreme Court. However, he was released by amnesty after about two years in prison. He went on hunger strike for 242 days in prison.

International organizations, including Amnesty International and the OSCE, have called on Georgia not to extradite Afghan Sadigov to Azerbaijan.

