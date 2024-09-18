MIA Migration Department Refuses Afgan Sadigov International Asylum

On September 18, the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia refused to grant critical Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov, editor-in-chief of Azel.tv international asylum, Sadigov’s lawyer confirmed to Civil.ge.

According to Dimitri Nozadze, Sadigov’s lawyer and representative of the NGO “Rights Georgia”, Sadigov received the denial document in his cell in the Azerbaijani language. The Georgian version of the document hasn’t been sent yet, so the details of the denial are unknown. Nozadze told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service that they plan to appeal to the court once they receive the document.

Afgan Sadigov was arrested in Tbilisi on August 3. The MIA reported plans to extradite the journalist to the Azerbaijani government. The journalist was sentenced to three months’ pre-extradition detention on August 4 by Judge Ketevan Jachvadze of the Tbilisi City Court.

